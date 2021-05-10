Amitabh Bachchan Lists His Efforts During Coronavirus, Says 'Yes, I Do Charity'

Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, addressed the online abuse that celebrities are being subjected to, with regard to their charitable efforts during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He revealed that he has contributed Rs 2 crore towards a Covid-19 facility in Delhi, as per report.

“Yes I do charity, but have ever believed it to be done, than spoken of .. it is embarrassing , in too great a self consciousness .. of one that has ever felt shy of public presence despite the profession - one that has to find its usp in public domains is relevant today for me. The pressure though .. the every day abuse and the filth of distasteful comment has never been of attention to me or to the family .. we have seen it from time immemorial .. happens .. some are ridden with the wisdom that it shall happen .. so all the efforts continued in the quiet .. no divulge to the information agencies .. no talk of it either .. only the receiver knew and that was the end," Big B wrote in a portion of his blog.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan had called out a troll who asked him to do his part in alleviating the effects of coronavirus. Abhishek had said then that if he is not talking or writing about it on social media, does not mean that he is not helping people during the difficult times.

