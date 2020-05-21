Amitabh Bachchan Looks Charged Up for Workout in Mirror Selfie with Grandson Agastya

Amitabh Bachchan, just like many other Bollywood celebs, is not letting the lockdown interfere with his fitness routine. The 77-year-old actor exercises at his home gym to stay fit and active.

It seems some family members are giving him company during his workout sessions. Bachchan shared a mirror selfie with grandson Agastya Nanda on Thursday at the gym.

In the picture, Big B and Agastya can be seen carrying dumbbells as they pose with a gym set-up in the background. Bachchan looks all pumped up for his workout session while Agastya can be seen smiling with all his heart.

Sharing the picture, Big B gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of his workout mood, "Fight the fit.. fit the fight.. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery.. and the inspiration with grandson."

Agastya, 19, is Shweta Bachchan's son. Abhishek Bachchan dropped a cryptic comment on the photo: "Ok got the answer." Actress Bhumi Pednekar said, "You're a baller sir." Actor Tanuj Virwani summed up the sentiments of Bachchan fans, saying, "The coolest, fittest most Bad Ass grandpa in the world!"

A few days back, Big B had treated fans to a pre-workout selfie, assuring fans that he is staying at home even when he works out. "Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin," he wrote Big B.

Bachchan has often spoken about the aches and pains he has to endure and continue shooting inspite of them. Even at this age, and despite being one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, he maintains a regular workout regime to stay active and hardly misses his gym sessions.

