Amitabh Bachchan Makes Music With Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Cheer For the Duo

For megastar Amitabh Bachchan, New Year's Eve is just another day to work. The actor took to Twiter to share a picture from a studio where he and granddaughter Aaradhya Bacchan could be seen recording music behind a microphone. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also spotted in the picture.

He tweeted, "T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal !

Better off making music with the family."

In the panoramic picture, Abhishek can be seen recording the events on his phone. Aishwarya, on the other hand, could be seen cheering for the 9-year-old.

Big B also took to Instagram to share a selfie with Aaradhya. He wrote, "when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music," with heart emojis.

On the work front, Big B is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji' Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Nagraj Manjule's Jhund with Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.