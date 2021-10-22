Amitabh Bachchan Meets Fan Who Printed His Iconic Dialogues on His Vehicle

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has a staunch fandom across the country. The 79-year-old actor who currently hosts the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati shared his recent meeting with a fan on Thursday. In his recent Instagram post, Bachchan shared with his social media followers how a meeting with his fan went. The actor was seen marvelling over a vehicle that had some of his iconic dialogues written on it. The owner of the vehicle was also seen in the picture.

Expressing his reaction, Bachchan wrote in the caption, “He has painted his entire car with dialogues from my films and his shirt has all the names of my films … when you open the door to the car the sound system starts playing my dialogues.” Bachchan further wrote, “This is simply quite amazing. He has just bought this car ,the Thar and was not driven until I signed an autograph on the dashboard. I did.”

The actor’s followers also shared their reaction to the dedication and creativity of the fan. One of the fans described it as a “Wonderful Gesture.” Another user commented with a modified version of Bachchan’s dialogue suiting the scenario as he wrote, “He can actually say this for real: Hum jahan pe gaadi Park karte hain..traffic jam wahin se shuru hoti hai (Traffic jam begins from the spot where I park my car).”

An impressed follower commented, “Wow, that's amazing and you truly deserve this love sir, true legend. God bless you sir.”

Bachchan often shares artwork created by his fans on his Instagram handle. In an earlier Instagram post, the actor shared the portrait he had received by a differently-abled fan. Aayush used his feet, as he laid on the floor, to paint the impressive portrait of the actor.The actor complimented Aayush as he mentioned in the caption, “Aayush, differently abled, paints with his feet, misses the Sunday well wishers at Jalsa gate and reminisces the visual he had witnessed. The miracles of the Almighty, he taketh, but he giveth too.”

Have you checked out Bachchan’s Instagram post?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.