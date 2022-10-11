Amitabh Bachchan Meets Fans With Folded Hands Outside Jalsa On His 80th Birthday; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday, October 11. On this special day, the megastar surprised all as he stepped out of his home and met a sea of fans outside Jalsa. In the video shared by a paparazzo account on social media, Big B can be seen waving at fans and thanking them with folded hands. In the viral clip, fans can also be seen cheering for their favourite actor as they also scream ‘Happy Birthday’.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen greeting his fans outside Jalsa at midnight too. Meanwhile, social media is also flooded with fans, friends and industry colleagues sending heartwarming wishes to the veteran actor. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also Tweeted, “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan.” Superstar Rajinikanth also tweeted, “The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always.”

Among others, Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Goodbye co-star Pavail Gulati, Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn also sent wishes to Big B.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He was recently seen in Goodbye along with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Besides this, he will be next seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and Uunchai with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

