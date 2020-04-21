Amitabh Bachchan Misses Crowds Outside His House Amid Lockdown

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says Sundays aren't the same anymore without the 38-year-old ritual of greeting his fans, which has come to a halt amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.







The 77-year-old actor, who used to meet-and-greet his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu, announced last month that he was calling off the weekly activity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.







Bachchan recalled the anticipation and excitement he would feel to greet his fans.







"The Sunday does not mean the same as before. Waiting for the time to arrive, the security in place, that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position, that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises... of the knowing that 'he' comes," the actor wrote in his blog on Sunday.







Bachchan remembered the "ecstatic wild faces and mobiles recording the moment" of his arrival.







"The ones on the buildings ahead, precariously positioned at vantage points. The cheer and laments, the letters of recommendations, the out of the country guests... Return wave at the opposite balcony as you walk in the front door and its done."







The actor also wrote about how his well-wishers would ask for autographs and gift him pictures.







"A while more and the pages for the autograph, pictures writings etc, all done with the care with which they have remained so sincere and long, arrives. Their personal equation with the maestro intact they leave after this minuscule formality.







"The heart of the Ef (extended family) be of subtle grace and that done, they leave, as do I, inside the secure home and the gifts that arrive kept away to be stored and valued. But none of that for the day today. Just the thoughts and the reminders by the Ef on other platforms," he added.

