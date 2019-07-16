Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Mocks ICC's Boundary Rule As England Claims Maiden World Cup Title

England were named Cricket World Cup 2019 champions for hitting more boundaries after their final match with New Zealand, as well as the Super Over, ended in ties.

IANS

Updated:July 16, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Mocks ICC's Boundary Rule As England Claims Maiden World Cup Title
Image credits: Sony | @SahilRiz / Twitter
Loading...

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the list of people criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the "boundary rule" which helped England win their first World Cup.

On Sunday, two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England's innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241 after the end of 50 overs against New Zealand at Lord's. However, with the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of the showpiece event was decided by the number of boundaries scored.

England scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions.

Bachchan took to Twitter to mock the ICC rule and tweeted: "You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer."

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal also slammed the sport's governing body and tweeted: "Instead of changing M.S. Dhoni gloves, the stupid ICC should have changed their super over rules."

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and many other former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh criticised the ICC for the boundary rule.

