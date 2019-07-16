Amitabh Bachchan Mocks ICC's Boundary Rule As England Claims Maiden World Cup Title

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the list of people criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the "boundary rule" which helped England win their first World Cup.

On Sunday, two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England's innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241 after the end of 50 overs against New Zealand at Lord's. However, with the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of the showpiece event was decided by the number of boundaries scored.

England scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions.

Bachchan took to Twitter to mock the ICC rule and tweeted: "You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer."

T 3227 - आपके पास 2000 रूपये, मेरे पास भी 2000 रुपये,आपके पास 2000 का एक नोट, मेरे पास 500 के 4 ...कौन ज्यादा अमीर??? ICC - जिसके पास 500 के 4 नोट वो ज्यादा रईस.. #Iccrulesप्रणाम गुरुदेवEf~NS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal also slammed the sport's governing body and tweeted: "Instead of changing M.S. Dhoni gloves, the stupid ICC should have changed their super over rules."

Instead of changing @msdhoni gloves , the stupid @ICC should have changed their super over rules !!!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 15, 2019

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and many other former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh criticised the ICC for the boundary rule.

Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 15, 2019

Congratulations to England!Commiserations New Zealand.I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change. — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 14, 2019

I don’t agree with that rule ! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup , my heart goes out for the kiwis they fought till the end . Great game an epic final !!!! #CWC19Final — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 14, 2019

