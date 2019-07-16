Amitabh Bachchan Mocks ICC's Boundary Rule As England Claims Maiden World Cup Title
England were named Cricket World Cup 2019 champions for hitting more boundaries after their final match with New Zealand, as well as the Super Over, ended in ties.
Image credits: Sony | @SahilRiz / Twitter
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the list of people criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the "boundary rule" which helped England win their first World Cup.
On Sunday, two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England's innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241 after the end of 50 overs against New Zealand at Lord's. However, with the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of the showpiece event was decided by the number of boundaries scored.
England scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions.
Bachchan took to Twitter to mock the ICC rule and tweeted: "You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer."
T 3227 - आपके पास 2000 रूपये, मेरे पास भी 2000 रुपये,आपके पास 2000 का एक नोट, मेरे पास 500 के 4 ...कौन ज्यादा अमीर??? ICC - जिसके पास 500 के 4 नोट वो ज्यादा रईस.. #Iccrulesप्रणाम गुरुदेवEf~NS— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2019
Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal also slammed the sport's governing body and tweeted: "Instead of changing M.S. Dhoni gloves, the stupid ICC should have changed their super over rules."
Instead of changing @msdhoni gloves , the stupid @ICC should have changed their super over rules !!!!— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 15, 2019
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and many other former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Brett Lee and Yuvraj Singh criticised the ICC for the boundary rule.
Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in.— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 15, 2019
Congratulations to England!Commiserations New Zealand.I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change.— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 14, 2019
I don’t agree with that rule ! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup , my heart goes out for the kiwis they fought till the end . Great game an epic final !!!! #CWC19Final— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 14, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Minimal Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Unless You Pay With HDFC Cards or Exchange an old Phone
- 'Should Consider Sharing Trophy in Case of Tie' - New Zealand Coach Stead
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung For Rs 28,999 And a Fire TV Stick is Bundled With it
- War Teaser Trailer Starring Hritik Roshan Has People Contesting Memes With Super 30
- Realme X Launched in India Alongside Realme 3i: Price, Features, and More