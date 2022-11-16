Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Death of His Dog, Pens Emotional Note Saying, 'They Grow Up and...'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's beloved pet dog passed away. The actor penned an emotional note on social media informing his fans about the heartbreaking news. Along with a picture featuring his Labrador, Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi wrote, “One of our little friends; work moments.. then they grow up…and leave one day.” The actor used to love spending time with his pet and often posted pictures with it on his social media handles and blog.

As soon as Amitabh shared the news, his fans and followers expressed their grief and mourned the demise of his dog. One of the users wrote, “Pets are precious as love," while another one said, “Every day I see pets innocent reels…God resides in them more as they don't cheat!!!" A third user commented, “Wo humari zindagi me kuch samay k liye hote hai, par hum unki zindagi mein pure samay k liye hote hai, hume har wo prayas karna chahiye jis se hum unki zindagi lambi nahi - Badi banayee every second of every day." Another social media user recalled his pet and wrote, “True..my oscar left this world my star I miss yuh oscar."

Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, also shared the heartbreaking news. He penned, “The gorgeousness of my little friend at work ..…and then they grow up and then one day leave us..heartbreaking! But while they are around they are the life and soul of our life..!!

In June 2013, Amitabh Bachchan's first pet dog, Shanouk, passed away after a brief illness. “The gentle warm breeze on a cold morning'… Just stopped. Shanouk my pet Piraana Dane passed away a short while ago…," Bachchan had posted on his blog. Shanouk was once even featured with the star on a magazine cover.

