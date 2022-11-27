Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Vikram Gokhale's Demise, Says 'Artists of Huge Merit, Leave Us Day By Day'

A day after Vikram Gokhale’s demise, Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the veteran actor via his recent blog. Big B expressed grief over Gokhale’s death and called him a ‘friend and colleague’. Besides Gokhale, Bachchan also remembered actor Tabassum who passed away last week, and mentioned that the days are lined with sadness.

“The days are lined with sadness… friends and colleagues… artists of huge merit, leave us day by day… and we listen see and pray… Tabassum… Vikram Gokhale and some dear ones that are close and known… they came to us in our lives… they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence…” he wrote.

Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday, November 26. He was 77 and was hospitalized at Pune’s Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for some time. Following the news of his death, several Bollywood celebrities and politicians took to social media to pay their last respects. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, Prakash Javadekar and Raj Thackeray several politicians mourned the demise of the veteran actor. Akshay Kumar, Padmini Kolhapure, Neena Kulkarni, Anupam Kher and Ashoke Pandit among others also paid their last respect to the actor.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan earlier paid tribute to Tabassum as well via his blog when he had written, “…they all leave us one by one… and it is beyond comprehension… you only recollect the times of their presence and life before the eyes and the mind… and they ever remain an image of the time… unchanged, unfettered and in the freedom of free… and then they leave, and it cannot be fathomed.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Besides this, he was recently seen in Uunchai along with Anupam Kher. Prior to this, he also featured in Goodbye and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Read all the Latest Movies News here