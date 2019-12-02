Amitabh Bachchan Off to Poland for Final Shoot of Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently discharged from the hospital, had tweeted around the word 'retirement' which had fans worried.

Nevertheless, this was later clarified by the actor's associates to refer to retiring for the day to bed. Fans were worried that Bachchan was considering retiring from the acting profession itself. However, fans can feel assured that Big B is very much in the game.

Rummy Jafry's thriller titled Chehre is one of the many films that Bachchan currently has lined up. The film's final shoot is set to take place in Europe for which the actor will be flying there.

The scenes to be shot there over the course of eight days will include a chase scene as well as Bachchan engaging in a hand-to-hand combat. The locations for the shoot are unexplored locations requiring special permissions where the temperatures are expected to be minus 5-7 degrees Celsius. Such conditions have worried the film's cast and crew for the health of Bachchan.

Chehre's producer Anand Pandit revealed that the actor himself is not bothered by it. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Pandit said, "Amit Ji himself insisted that we go ahead with the Poland schedule. His health is a concern for everybody, but by agreeing to go there, he proves that he is fit and fine." Pandit also revealed that he along with the crew will request Bachchan to direct the last scene of the film as he has never been in the director's chair in the past.

Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, and Emraan Hashmi revolves around a group of friends who meet at a bungalow in Shimla to play a psychological game. The film is set to release on April 24, 2020.

