Amitabh Bachchan on Covid-19 Relief: My Means are Extremely Limited

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his official Tumblr blog to talk about the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also talked about a 25 bedder Covid-19 care facility in Juhu.

He wrote, “The 25 bedder that I spoke of last night shall now be operational, perhaps by Tuesday taking into account the after effects of the Cyclone.”

Talking further about the pandemic, he said, “The virus and its histrionics are followed religiously and reported in the constant text of what is happening and what lies ahead .. there seems to be a common thought that there are indications of what is generally referred to in these circumstances as ‘plateauing’ .. a kind of holding without further damage vertically .. flat in the graph , but still there .. and the prayers continue for the good to appear. I do pray too .. for us all , for humanity and for the betterment of all .. and for lasting peace.”

In another post, he talked about donating to Covid-19 relief funds. “I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so , but they are .. somehow by the grace of the Almighty they come to me .. I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted .. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me .. yes there have been events in the past where the voice is for contributing, but I feel uncomfortable to ask , to contribute .. I may have partaken in the event as a voice over, but never directly asked to give or contribute .. and if there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness (sic),” he wrote.

Big B had previously taken to Twitter to share the list of organisations for which he has donated. Writing about it in his blog, Big B said that his intention was not to recieve praise. He wrote, “There have been many such campaigns and events where the organisers have collected funds for most worthy causes .. and that is most laudable .. but with all due respect and modesty, at times the amount that I have personally individually donated, matches the funds collected out of the campaigns. I did not ask, I gave.”

On the work front, Big B has a plethora of films including Chehre, The Intern, Brahmastra, Goodbye, and Jhund in the pipeline.

