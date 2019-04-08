Amitabh Bachchan on Ram Gopal Varma's Acting Debut: Finally the 'Sarkar' Finds His True Vocation

Ahem ! On the occasion of my birthday today ,i am debuting as an actor for the first time in my career ..I wouldn’t mind if u don’t bless me ..Thanks 😍💐🍾 pic.twitter.com/P5qhKFsdOx — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 7, 2019

COBRA is a biopic of a rowdy sheeter turned naxalite turned Police covert agent turned gangster ..While the likes of Dawood Ibrahims and Chota Rajans ruled the criminal world on brand names, the Cobra ruled in anonymity ..No one knew of his existence till he died pic.twitter.com/zxTeLrMMdJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 8, 2019

COBRA is a bilingual being made in Hindi and Telugu ..It is a biopic of the most dangerous criminal that ever existed in the criminal history of india ..A new actor K G is playing the protagonist and I am playing an intelligence officer #Cobra pic.twitter.com/B9QgK4XiiX — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 8, 2019

T 3136 - FINALLY .. !! Ram Gopal Varma .. the 'SARKAR' finds his true vocation .. ACTING !! All the best Sircaarrrrr .. 👍👍👍

DAMN .. another competition !!😟😟 pic.twitter.com/5sFDCB8NnD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2019

Sirrrr u and Amitabh Bachchan saying this is scaring me beyond my confidence levels🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/RCHMTDooH5 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 8, 2019

Sir ur praise makes me feel dead because only dead people are praised this much but thank u for ur belief on my new #yatra https://t.co/UeWexEJ4NJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 8, 2019

