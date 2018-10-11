Amitabh Bachchan on Sexual Harassment at Workplace: No Woman Should be Subjected to Misbehaviour

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 76 on Thursday and who earlier drew flak for dodging questions on the industry's #MeToo movement sparked by the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row, has said women should never be subjected to misbehaviour especially at the workplace.Excerpts from the interview;A. Such an unnecessary fuss! Birthday... It's just another day in the life of another person! What's the big deal?A. Yes, that would be ideal... But I would like to have my family with me, particularly my grandchildren.A. No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct, especially at her workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law.Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculum, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women, children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an irreparable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence.A. I wonder why you feel that way. You won't find an individual who is content in living a life dedicated to others, anywhere else. Saying 'I've done enough' would be a very weak position to take for me as an artiste. The day an artiste feels that this is enough no more, would be for me, a defeat on my creative abilities.A. Yes , there shall always be limitations to our abilities, but to admit that without effort, would be devastating. I believe we learn each day of our living life. Giving up on it would mean, giving up on living. I would wish to keep learning each day of my life .And I do know and realise that even that would never be enough.A. As an actor, there are millions of unfulfilled dreams. Dreams of perfection, of qualifying the craft to its ultimate, if there ever can be one. As an artiste, to accept my limitations and yet keep attempting to improve on each challenge. As a musician, to be able to educate myself and be in the learning of musical instruments, for music to me is the closest connect to the Almighty.The learning not for any kind of exploitation, but for my own personal, internal passion! As an Indian, I have always wanted India to be termed as a developed nation, and not be in the category of a 'developing nation', as India is often referred to in the West; to be a First World nation, and not be labelled as Third World!A. Yes, the make-up and costume and the acts during the shooting of "Thugs of Hindostan" have been tough and difficult and strenuous. But when did any job ever become easy? The time consumed in getting prepared for work each day took a good 3-4 hours, in putting the look on and another hour and a half to take it off at the end of the day. But once a commitment has been made, it is but professional to do and behave in a manner that is directed by the makers. I hope I have been able to do so.A. All! I can't pick any favourites.A. We have today in the film industry several distinguished talents of this generation that would be more than capable of remaking and performing roles played by Shashiji and me. I just feel, with all due respect, it would be extremely difficult to replicate the writing and screenplay of Salim-Javed.A. I hereby close my interview. Until next time.