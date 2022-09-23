Amitabh Bachchan On Wearing Harem Pants to KBC Sets: 'Thoda Ventilation Ho Jaata Hai'

Amitabh Bachchan, known for being the sole man in the industry, is currently in the headlines for his unusual selection of attire on one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The megastar’s humorous explanation, which came months after he wore harem pants on the sets of KBC will make you fall off your chair. One of the contestants, Vaishnavi, who is a reporter by profession, asked Big B about his style by showing him a picture in which he is donning harem pants. In response, the veteran actor said that there is a story behind this.

“Some men from the production team wearing these pants. As the wind blew, the pants would also flow and I liked them. They looked very comfortable, so I was like 'humko bhi ye pyjama chahiye (Even I want the lower for myself). Thoda ventilation ho jaata hai (It gives ventilation),” he said.

Following this, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that he asked them where would he get the pants from and then sent a few people to the market as per the directions that they gave. However, they were unable to get it. But after a few days, the designer from the production got it for him. The show’s host said, “Now the picture that you saw here, was shot on the KBC set. I had come to the sets, not for KBC, but for rehearsals. I asked them if I had to wear suits like how I dress up for the shoot and they were like 'it is a rehearsal, wear whatever you want. I had just received those pyjamas, so I wore them.”

Adding to this he explained that he wore a shirt over it because he could not find a kurta, thus, it was not a fashion, but a compulsion.

For those unversed, the 14th season of KBC premiered on August 7.

