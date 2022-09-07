Amitabh Bachchan on Working With Ektaa Kapoor in Goodbye: I Have Seen Her Growing Up

Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Goodbye’s trailer was unveiled yesterday and it gives a glimpse of a funny yet emotional family drama. During the trailer launch event on Tuesday, Big B spoke about working with the film’s producer Ektaa R Kapoor. The veteran actor had attended the event virtually. “I have seen Ektaa growing up since her childhood. And to work with her is an honour. I have seen her films and have loved them,” he said as quoted by ANI.

Ektaa added that since her childhood days, she has been visiting ‘Amit uncle’s’ house as his children Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were her friends. “One of the evenings during the birthday party, Amitabh called my father Jeetendra and he said that all did Ektaa did was – staring at me,” the producer continued.

Meanwhile, the trailer opens with the death of Neena Gupta’s character while Amitabh has to gather the children for the funeral. In a dysfunctional family, the trailer reveals that the children are not on the same page as their father but they somehow find a way to not only get along but also remember their mother fondly. The trailer also includes the family taking a trip to Rishikesh, to bid farewell to the lost family member and them coming to terms with their changed life.

Besides Big B, Rashmika and Gupta, the film stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Elli AvrRam in pivotal roles. The film also marks Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. Goodbye is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. The film is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

