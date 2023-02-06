Amitabh Bachchan’s weekly Sunday tradition of greeting his fans outside his residence Jalsa remains sacrosanct. Despite hundreds of people gathering outside Jalsa every week, the Uunchai star hardly fails to give a glimpse of his mighty aura to his loving and doting fans. Thus, last Sunday was no exception for the legendary superstar.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from Sunday’s gathering. It captured the hysteria and craze in the swarming sea of crowds with their cellphones out trying to capture the moments forever. In one of the clicks, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen standing upright with a smile on his face and folded hands. The Brahmastra actor wore a crisp white Kurta and draped a cream coloured shawl. He wrote in the caption, “T 4550 - ये प्यार, हर रविवार 🙏 आभार ❤️(This Love, Every Sunday 🙏 Gratitude ♥️)".

T 4550 - ये प्यार, हर रविवार 🙏 आभार ❤️ pic.twitter.com/47R1HP5XXO— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 6, 2023

Reacting to his post, one of the fans wrote, “Yes Sir and lucky saw our divine Amit ji yesterday with Tilak on forehead. Missed Giri bhai. In photo I can see myself with pink buke in hand 💐". Another one said, “Pyaar tyohaar har ravivaar barambaar!" Someone else wrote, “Love you sir. Hum bhe Sunday ka wait karte hai aap ki 1 jhalk pane ke liye." another fan’s tweet read, “Even I want to be there someday. Though I won’t be able to touch and meet you, I just want to experience the environment there, the joy and excitement of people when they see you waving at them. @SrBachchan".

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. He was also seen in Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna last year. He has the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern and Project K with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone lined up.

