Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About How He Dealt With His Father's Loss: 'A Friend Told Me...'

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has back-to-back films lined up ahead of him. Starting with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which would be released on September 9, the actor would also feature in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with a star-studded cast. However, the veteran actor is also gearing up for Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, the trailer of which was released yesterday. At the trailer launch, Big B reflected upon his magnificent journey in the entertainment industry. He also shared how he dealt with his father’s loss.

During the press conference organised for the trailer launch, the Sholay actor gave penultimate credit to writers, producers and directors who repose their trust in him and envision him for a role. He shared, “The credit for this has to go to producers, writers and directors who conceive a concept with me in lead. They conceive, they decide and are just puppets. We do what the writer has written and what directors ask us to do. For me, it’s an honour and privilege that they are able to give something different and new to me.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/IhdJfl3C-lA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

While the actor’s upcoming flick ‘Goodbye’ revolves around the demise of a cherished family member, Amitabh Bachchan who has always regarded his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan as his role model spoke about coping with his father’s loss. He stated, “I performed my father’s last rites and sat in my room. I was upset. A friend, who was sitting with me, said that I should be happy that I spent 60 years of my life with my father. He then said that he was able to spend only 25. This helped me realise the importance of elders.”

At the age of 79, Amitabh Bachchan has managed to enthral the audience with his immaculate acting. Following the trajectory, the actor also expressed his views on starring in back-to-back films. He shared, “It is not a new thing. In our time, four films would release in a month, and every Friday we would have a new film. Also, due to Covid-19 and the lockdown for two years, there was a lot of delay because of which a lot of films are now coming together. I hope people will watch this film and love it. I hope people get a chance to watch it in theatres and on OTT too.”

The Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye would feature an assorted star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang. It would tell a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. The slice-of-life film is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 7, 2022.

