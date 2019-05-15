Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up on His Ordeal With Pain and How He 'Fixed' It

"Look here Mr Pain, if you don't repair there shall be consequences where the repair shall shift to you," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

IANS

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up on His Ordeal With Pain and How He 'Fixed' It
Mr. Bachchan took to his social media to reveal his unique avatar from his upcoming film 'Chehre'.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 76, has been dealing with pain and illness, but that hasn't stopped him from fulfilling his professional commitments.

Last week, Amitabh had informed his fans that he had cancelled his weekly Sunday meeting with fans due to pain and illness. From his blog on Tuesday, it seems the pain continues.

Sharing his look from his upcoming film Chehre, Big B wrote on his blog: "Look here Mr. Pain, if you don't repair, there shall be consequences where the repair shall shift to you. I can do that... please do not take it lightly and laugh it off. I shall do it."

"There were some threatening murmurs but finally a treaty seemed to have been negotiated. It has not seen the signing, but I do believe a beginning has been made," he said.

The actor has been working on a new film Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery. It also features Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor.

He said his blog post was delayed due to the "determined intent to fix the pain through other means".

"To face and challenge it, give it competition, give it an alternative and start another front as in a war. That's what was done. It took time and effort, but I think until challenged, it shall dominate," Big B wrote.

Elated to be working with Amitabh, Anand Pandit, producer of the film, said, "The shoot has started and we are all set to finish the schedules on time. I haven't met a more passionate actor than Mr. Bachchan. Every shot, every scene is a joy to shoot with him and the entire crew is having a great experience."

Apart from Chehre, Amitabh will be next seen in fantasy trilogy Brahmastra and Tamil film Uyarntha Manithan.

