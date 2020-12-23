Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. During the recent episode, he got candid about social media criticism while speaking to one of the contestants on the hot seat.

While questioning Shivam about his social media presence, Big B shared that he uses it to remain in touch with his millions of fans. Shivam says that he uses Facebook occasionally and Big B tends to skip the discussion, but he continues talking about criticism from fans on social networking sites and how it tends to be beneficial sometimes.

He says that there is nothing wrong with being critical about one's work and that he himself is open to it. He added, many a times he learns about his folly through the fans via social networking sites adding there's nothing wrong in admitting mistakes when someone is going wrong.

Big B himself is not new to social media criticism and his candid confession is noteworthy.

Recently, one of the participants also had a candid one-on-one with Big B about his social media habits. He had shared that it gets late while attending work duties and that is why he often posts stuff late at night.

"Arrey yaar sojaao kya kar rahe ho tum. Daant dete hain (People say, 'what are you doing,' go to sleep. They yell at me)," Big B shared about his fans scolding him on social media for posting late.

"Gaali waali be dete hain. Aye budhau soja, derr ho gayi bahot (They even curse me. 'Aye old man, it's late, go to bed')," he further revealed.