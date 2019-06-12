English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Outstanding Loans of 2100 Farmers from Bihar
Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog that he had payed off the loans of farmers in Bihar through One Time Settlement (OTS) plan.
Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar. "A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek," Amitabh wrote on his blog.
The cine icon had previously written that "there is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar".
This is not the first time Amitabh has helped farmers. Last year, the Piku star had cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh.
The 76-year-old actor also wrote that there is "another promise to be completed".
"To the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true ‘shaheeds'," he wrote on his blog.
On Monday, Bachchan's Twitter handle was allegedly hacked by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group. The group replaced Bachchan's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, adding "Love Pakistan" and an emoji of the Turkish flag.
"We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about *hacked* Twitter account of @SrBachchan. They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited," the Mumbai Police spokesperson told PTI.
Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Picture Changed
Also read: Adnan Sami's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Pic Replaced with Pakistan PM Imran Khan's
(With inputs from agencies)
