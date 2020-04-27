MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to Frontline Workers Battling Covid-19 in New Video

The video for which Big B has lent his voice has heart-touching stills from around the country featuring heroes who have been tirelessly lending out their support to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been incessantly sharing information on the coronavirus pandemic with his followers by means of social media. In a bid to pay homage to the COVID-19 warriors, we have seen many celebrities step forward.

Senior Bachchan has also thanked frontline hands including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, essential service providers, police force, and other workers in his own special way.

The 77-year-old-veteran took to his Twitter account to share his token of tribute in a clip. The video has heart-touching stills from around the country featuring heroes who have been tirelessly lending out their support to fight the ongoing pandemic.

The slideshow opens to Bachchan’s voice in the background that goes as, “A doctor held me in his arms when I came out of my mother’s womb. A nurse bathed me with her gentle hands when I was a little baby. My teacher held my finger with her fingers when she taught me to write the first alphabet ‘A.’ My safety was in the hands of our driver when I went to school. When I ate, I always knew that it was prepared by the loving hands of our cook. We always needed those hands, we still need them, those safe hands, those protective arms, those guiding fingers (sic).”

The Sarkar actor captioned his thread as, “T 3513 - A small step towards #Humanity (sic).”

Earlier this month, Big B expressed gratitude towards the Supply Warriors in a recording.

“T 3495 - I express my sincere gratitude to all #SupplyWarriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation. We salute your determination towards keeping #India connected amidst lockdown.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia@COVIDNewsByMIB@MIB_India@swachhbharat (sic),”read his caption.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is set to feature in a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The sci-fic trilogy will have Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in other major roles. Big B will also feature in Chehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo.



