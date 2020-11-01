Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to Late Sean Connery with Numerology, Tweeple Troll Him for Confusing Post

Sir Sean Connery, best known for being the first actor to play British spy James Bond on screen, passed away at the age of 90. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to pay a tribute to the actor, but in a very unique way.

He wrote, "T 3707 - What is the date today ..

31 . 10 . 20 .. add up Rightwards arrow .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there .. So .. 007 .. !!

Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007!!"

T 3707 - What is the date today ..31 . 10 . 20 .. add up ➡️ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there .. So .. 007 .. !!Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 31, 2020

However, the post did not land well with the twitterati, who deemed the post confusing and illogical. Many took to comment section to respond negatively to the tweet.

Sir Sean Connery first appeared as the iconic character James Bond in 1962's Dr. No. He then went on to reprise his role in From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

He also appeared in other critically acclaimed and popular movies including Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003), Dragonheart (1996) and The Untouchables, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The news of actor's demise was declared by his family. However, no official reason for death has been shared yet.