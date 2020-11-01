Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to Late Sean Connery with Numerology, Tweeple Troll Him for Confusing Post
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter tribute for late Sir Sean Connery was met with confused reactions. Many called the tweet 'illogical.'
- News18.com
- Last Updated: November 1, 2020, 9:56 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Sir Sean Connery, best known for being the first actor to play British spy James Bond on screen, passed away at the age of 90. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to pay a tribute to the actor, but in a very unique way.
He wrote, "T 3707 - What is the date today ..
31 . 10 . 20 .. add up Rightwards arrow .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there .. So .. 007 .. !!
Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007!!"
Take a look below:
T 3707 - What is the date today ..31 . 10 . 20 .. add up ➡️ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there .. So .. 007 .. !!Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 31, 2020
However, the post did not land well with the twitterati, who deemed the post confusing and illogical. Many took to comment section to respond negatively to the tweet.
Take a look below:
October 31, 2020
October 31, 2020
Me After reading this pic.twitter.com/mtwKpGs4dr— mthn (spy) (@Being_Humor) October 31, 2020
सर, पीलीज सर, छोर दो ये सब, लोग मज़ाक उङाते हैं फिर pic.twitter.com/ekKea5OzfW— Røhït Ràj YADAV✋ (@Rohit_Raj006) October 31, 2020
Me reading this tweet be like pic.twitter.com/qBL3PtnngM— Kaushik (@iamnowayfunny) October 31, 2020
वाह बच्चन जी वाह pic.twitter.com/iQAn2EmFMp— YaDaV (@VIpIN_YaDaV_) October 31, 2020
everyone's reaction rn pic.twitter.com/3gBmBn78ys— SharmaJi (@TweetPranjul) October 31, 2020
Sir Sean Connery first appeared as the iconic character James Bond in 1962's Dr. No. He then went on to reprise his role in From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).
He also appeared in other critically acclaimed and popular movies including Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003), Dragonheart (1996) and The Untouchables, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
The news of actor's demise was declared by his family. However, no official reason for death has been shared yet.