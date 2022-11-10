Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar As He Talks About Gandhada Gudi; Watch Video

Not a day goes by when fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar don’t remember him. Recently, the late actor's wife and producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar recently shared a lovely video of Amitabh Bachchan remembering Puneeth. She thanked Big B for this incredible gesture. Uploading the clip on Twitter, Ashwini wrote in the caption, “Thank you for your gracious words and overwhelming gesture Amitabh Bachchan sir. We are humbled by your expression.”

In the moving video, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about meeting Puneeth as a child, his memories of him, and his last film, Gandhada Gudi. “I’m here to talk about Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth, whom we all very lovingly called, Appu. It is very difficult to talk about Appu in the past tense. I met him first when he was a little kid. The one thing that was so attractive about him was, he was smiling. Every time, and everywhere you met him – he had the most endearing smile on his face. That is what I believe, kept him close to all of us,” said Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B further talked about his last movie Gandhada Gudi, in which Puneet explores Karnataka's diverse forests and water bodies. He also invited the audience to join him on this magical journey with Appu.

As soon as the clip came on the internet, users expressed their love for the film. One of the users commented, “Best movie I come across..we miss u appu sir”, while another remarked, “Felt heavy heart at the beginning and end of the movie.”

Amoghavarsha JS directed the movie which was released in theatres on October 28. Music for the project is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Pratheek Shetty has been in charge of cinematography and editing. Gandhada Gudi is produced by Ashwini Rajkumar herself under PRK Productions.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, last year at the age of 46 after suffering a massive heart attack.

