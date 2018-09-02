GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amitabh Bachchan Pens an Emotional Poem for Daughter Shweta Nanda, Granddaughter Navya Naveli

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2018, 11:01 AM IST
File photo of actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Getty Images)
Proud father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has on several occasions displayed much love and affection for his daughter and granddaughter on social media platforms by posting special notes and sharing photographs, on Friday took to Twitter to share a self composed poem dedicated to the two special ladies in his life Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

This comes after his daughter recently launched her debut label and fashion line MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

Therefore, to celebrate the occasion in a memorable way and express how overwhelmed he was, the Piku star, along with a picture of Shweta and Navya shared a poem which read, “Yeh garv hai mera, beti betiyaan jab ubhar kar aati hain, apne dum par kuch kar ke humein dikhaati hain, motiyon se piroyi hui yeh mala, aise karna gehna yeh anmol hai, isse surakshit rakhna.”




The Pink actor dedicated the poem to his granddaughter too who turned muse for mom Shweta and undertook her first professional photoshoot for the brand.

Earlier, the megastar flaunted a hoodie gifted to him by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who designed it.

The 75-year-old actor took to Instagram to flaunt the present by sharing a photo of himself wearing the black hoodie which reads 'girl power'. Along with the photograph, he wrote: "Girl Power .. the hoodie from MxS World .. specially made for me by the girl power of the house, Shweta."



On the work front, Amitabh is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, and the tenth season of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
