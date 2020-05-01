Bachchan Pens Emotional Blog For Rishi Kapoor: Never Wanted To See Distress On His Smiling Face

Amitabh Bachchan has penned an emotional note about his friend Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday after a long battle with leukemia. The megastar revealed that he never visited the late veteran actor in the hospital as he never wanted to see distress on Kapoor's "smiling cherubic face."

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: "I had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur, a young energetic, bubbly, mischief in his eyes Chintu, on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Rajji's house..."

"I would see him more often after at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, 'BOBBY '... a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Rajji at the end of the first floor corridor of makeup rooms."

Amitabh shared that Rishi had a walk that was "confident and determined".

"A stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Rajji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other .."

Amitabh, who worked with Rishi in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Kabhi Kabhie and more recently in "102 Not Out", described his acting style.

"We worked in several films together... When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question ... And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never."

Amitabh wrote that Rishi's "playful attitude on set was infectious".

Even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up.. Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event, he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation .."

He added: "When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot, he would bring out his playing cards or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition .."

Big B shared that during the time of his treatment he never lamented about his condition. "During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. see you soon, just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I'll be back shortly a Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life, was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman, the Iconic Raj Kapoor..

"I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face .." He concluded: "But I am certain .. when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile."