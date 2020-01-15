Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note for Ritu Nanda, Read Here
Ritu, who was mother-in-law to Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Nanda, was suffering from cancer and passed away late on Monday night in New Delhi.
Images: Instagram
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his grief on the demise of Ritu Nanda, daughter of Raj Kapoor, in his official blog. Ritu, who was mother-in-law to Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Nanda, was suffering from cancer and passed away late on Monday night in New Delhi.
Expressing his condolence, Senior Bachchan has penned a tribute to his ‘ideal friend’. He voiced his bereavement through a range of emotions with reflections of the good and tough times in the past.
In his blog, Big B stated the nuances of grief, absence and distance and the significance of standing by the ones, who are pained by the same loss. Referring to such moments in the day as ‘incomprehensible’, he wrote, “faces bear gloom.. rushed compilation of travel and grief in a relentless combination and eventually the departure of some .. of the other later (sic)”
“The rites are over .. to ashes they have been reduced ..home filled with the close knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down hold hands(sic)” he added.
His mourning reminisces the moments they had shared together. It highlights the vacuum left in the house for the ones left behind after the passing away. He concludes the note by saying, “Her expressions and attitudes just before she breathed her last..indications that it was known to her..words spoken never heard before(sic)”
Amitabh Bachchan, who believes some moments in life deserve the silence of prayers, took to Twitter to share a summed up note. He wrote, “An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife , an ideal Mother , an ideal in-law , an ideal Mother-in-Law , and an ideal friend.”
T 3710 -एक आदर्श बेटी , एक आदर्श बहन , एक आदर्श पत्नी , एक आदर्श माँ , एक आदर्श समधी और एक आदर्श मित्र , हमसे आज सदा के लिए दूर चली गयीं ।जीवन में कुछ क्षण ऐसे होते हैं , जिन्हें शोक की शांति का आदर मिलना चाहिए !🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2020
