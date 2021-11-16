Amitabh Bachchan Pens Hilarious Poem to Decode His Footwear Style

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing his ordeal about the modified style of shoes and the stories are on a roll. Let it be understood that the megastar has been very popular with the fashion police over the years and has never disappointed in the style department. Always dapper and debonair, at 79, Bachchan is leaving traces of his panache in the most unique ways. That said, even the Shahenshah of Bollywood has his own issues and the struggle is real.

The megastar, hosting the 13th season of the popular Indian television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, seems to be experimenting with his style on the show. In a post on Instagram, Bachchan shared a collage of his pictures. He is sitting on the hot seat wearing a printed blue hoodie and a pair of trendy shoes. Fans are surely impressed with his evolving fashion but there is more than what meets the eye.

Via a poem he penned, Bachchan tried to explain how different reality is from what people seem to believe. He wrote, "Paon ki chhoti ungli kya toot gayi yaara; kirmich ke jooton ki bauchhar ban gayi dhara. Sab keh rahe, pehnave ka statement tum de rahe ho, arey bhaiya, vyatha jo ho rahi, uske baare mein tum soch hi nahi rahe ho (As soon as my little toe broke, there was an influx of canvas shoes. Everyone says, you are making a style statement. You are not thinking of the pain I am suffering at all.)”

Interesting way of describing a fractured foot, right? That’s not it. Over the last few weeks, Bachchan has shared posts on social media flaunting his outlandish and quirky footwear but they all appear to have a hidden meaning.

It all began with the Angry Young Man’s explanation to ditch his traditional formal black leather shoes. The actor revealed that the reason for wearing sneakers was that he was nursing a fractured toe.

While sharing another behind-the-scenes still from the sets of KBC, Bachchan shared that the suit remains the same but the footwear keeps changing.

His movie slate is lined up with projects including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and sports drama Jhund.

