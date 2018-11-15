English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Pens Letter to Neena Gupta After Watching 'Badhaai Ho'
In the letter, Big B, 76, praised the film and the acting by the entire cast. He said he got tears of joy after watching it.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalised note to veteran actress Neena Gupta after watching her latest entertainer Badhaai Ho as he was highly impressed by her performance in the film.
Neena, who essays the role of a 50-year-old expecting mother in the film, took to Instagram to share a snapshot the letter. She captioned it: "Aapse ye patr aur pushp paake ankhen khushi se bhar aain. Thank you so much, Amitabh Bachchan sir. (Got tears in my eyes after receiving this letter and flowers from you. Thank you Amitabh Bachchan sir."
Badhaai Ho, which also stars Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, is based on the story of an elderly couple who are expecting their third child.
As of November 5, the film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.
