Amitabh Bachchan Pens Moving Note to Fans for 80th Birthday Wishes, Says 'I Fold My Hands...'

Amitabh Bachchan has written a heartfelt gratitude note to his fans for sending him their warm wishes on his 80th birthday. Amitabh rang in his 80th birthday on October 11, 2022. In his official blog, the Indian cinema legend thanked his well-wishers for showering him with so much love and affection.

“And another 365… and another beginning… as do many other beginnings… beginnings are required… they provide ends… and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished…,” Amitabh wrote in his blog. He later said that he could not describe in words what his fans’ love mean to him.

“It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me… so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude…”

The legendary actor, who has been active in the film industry for about five decades now, was seen greeting his fans outside his Mumbai home Jalsa on October 11 midnight.

Meanwhile, Film Heritage Foundation hosted a 4-day film festival – ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, showcasing some of his best films in theatres. The actor’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati also played a special birthday episode featuring Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday. During the episode, Abhishek made his father emotional by showing old pictures of the actor with his family.

The father-son duo of Amitabh and Abhishek have worked together in multiple films. They first collaborated in Shaad Ali-directed crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli in 2005. The Kajrare song featured Amitabh and Abhishek with Aishwarya Rai. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. Amitabh and Abhishek were also seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s political thriller Sarkar. They returned for the film’s sequel Sarkar Raj in 2008.

