Amitabh Bachchan Played All Instruments for His Composition in Chup, Reveals It Was Recorded ‘Personally, Alone’

It is known to one and all that Amitabh Bachchan had turned composer for R. Balki’s latest release, Chup: The Revenge of the Artist. He had composed the music that appears in the film, In fact, Balki had also given a heartfelt credit to the veteran actor for his contribution. In the film, the lines, “110 years of Indian cinema. 80 years of Amitabh Bachchan. Thank You Amit Ji…The title music at the end has been specially composed by Amitabh Bachchan,” could be seen. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has shared the part of the clip, and revealed about his composition ‘moi’.

Talking about it, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his social media, “A composition of ‘moi’ after an inspiring moment from film .. Each instrument played by ‘moi’ .. and recorded personally .. alone.”

The caption further read, “I saw .. and it remained .. i felt .. sat on the unit that constructs strains of chords .. and what came to the heart pressed the b&w’s randomly .. it recorded , and on its hearing gave the thought to where I seen .. the one that developed the seen .. came over to see me .. i shared my mind .. to me it was the melody, that spoke ..spoke of love .. of unrequited love .. love that is not openly reciprocated or understood .. by beloved. .. beloved be not aware of admirer’s deep, pure affection, or consciously reject it .. what then the melody – if it can be called that .. melodies that are singular strains of expression .. but an expression of what .. happiness or disillusionment it played for the maker ..and I spoke ..”

Talking about Big B turning a composer, R Balki had earlier said, “It all happened very impromptu. I had asked Amitji to see the movie (Chup). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that’s what the movie and the characters made him feel. He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today Chup is the first film that has got Amitji’s official composition as the score for the credits.”

With the star cast including Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt, the movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

