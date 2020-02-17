Amitabh Bachchan Plays 'Guess' Game with Netizens

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps his followers hooked on to his tweets with his messages, throwback photos and fan work. This time, he kept them busy with a "guess" game.

The puzzle read, "I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I am the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?,” the riddle read. Amitabh tweeted, “GUESS,” with the riddle.

T 3442 - GUESS .. ??? pic.twitter.com/wACvs0GsJa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

Amitabh's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan didn't have an answer but he thought his little one, Aaradhya, would have it. "Ask your granddaughter," Abhishek wrote.

Ask your granddaughter. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 16, 2020

Amitabh shared the riddle's answer given by a user, who posted the actor's edited video reciting the answer. Check it out here:

hahahahahaha .. well done .. correct answer .. https://t.co/scvCZ04iLC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

Actresses Juhi Chawla also guessed the right answer and tweeted, "The letter E ...hee hee." Parineeti Chopra too replied with the correct answer and said, "The letter ‘E’?! Haha I love puzzles."

The letter ‘E’?! Haha I love puzzles @SrBachchan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 16, 2020

