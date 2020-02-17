Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Plays 'Guess' Game with Netizens

Amitabh Bachchan shared a quirky riddle on social media for his followers to solve. Can you guess the right answer?

IANS

Updated:February 17, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Plays 'Guess' Game with Netizens
Amitabh Bachchan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps his followers hooked on to his tweets with his messages, throwback photos and fan work. This time, he kept them busy with a "guess" game.

The puzzle read, "I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I am the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?,” the riddle read. Amitabh tweeted, “GUESS,” with the riddle.

Amitabh's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan didn't have an answer but he thought his little one, Aaradhya, would have it. "Ask your granddaughter," Abhishek wrote.

Amitabh shared the riddle's answer given by a user, who posted the actor's edited video reciting the answer. Check it out here:

Actresses Juhi Chawla also guessed the right answer and tweeted, "The letter E ...hee hee." Parineeti Chopra too replied with the correct answer and said, "The letter ‘E’?! Haha I love puzzles."

