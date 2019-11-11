Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Bedridden Photograph, Lata Mangeshkar Recovering from Chest Infection

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of him bedridden after being hospitalised recently. Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the hospital on Sunday night due to viral infection. Find out more in today's entertainment news wrap.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Posts Bedridden Photograph, Lata Mangeshkar Recovering from Chest Infection
Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of him bedridden after being hospitalised recently. Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the hospital on Sunday night due to viral infection. Find out more in today's entertainment news wrap.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently recently hospitalised, has been advised bed rest, and he is using social media to share health updates with his fans and followers. The actor says that his body is giving signals to slow down. On Sunday, Big B posted a picture of himself resting on a bed. His post was met with a heart-warming response from his fans and followers.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Bed-ridden Photograph, Says Body is Giving a Signal to Slow Down

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after viral infection. Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital late Sunday night, confirmed her niece Rachana Shah to News18. The singer was later taken back home and is said to be recovering.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar's Niece Refutes Report That Singer is Critical, Says 'She'll be Fine Soon'

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula recently gave a glimpse of what the family WhatsApp group is like, and social media is amused to bits! Arjun and Anshula apart, the group comprises their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and their father, producer Boney Kapoor. It seems like each family member has a peculiar trait.

Read: Anshula Shares Arjun Kapoor's WhatsApp Chat with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor

Social activist Tehseen Ponawalla, who made an entry into the Bigg Boss 13 house as wild card, got evicted in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, reports suggest that he wasn’t voted out but had to leave due to work emergency.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Here's the Reality Behind Tehseen Poonawalla's Surprising Eviction

Ayushmann Khurrana's filmography now boasts of yet another content-driven movie, with his latest offering Bala. Among various fans, critics and celeb was Akshay Kumar, who watched the movie and took to his twitter to praise him in his own style. The actor tweeted, "Just finished watching the film and with all due respect I'd want to pass on the crown. You guys have a winner!"

Read: Real Bala Akshay Kumar Passes on the Crown to Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him Winner

