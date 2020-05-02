Amitabh Bachchan Pays Moving Tribute To Rishi Kapoor, Shares Emotional Clip From 102 Not Out

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has paid an emotional tribute reminiscing the moments spent with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor during the filming of Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out.

Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai. Bachchan broke the news on Twitter, saying, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!" But he soon deleted the tweet.

In the moving tribute to his late co-star of many films, Amitabh shared a lyrical video clip from 102 Not Out. In the film, Rishi Kapoor and Big B recreated the classic song Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam from the 1959 film Kaagaz Ke Phool. Sharing the lyrical video of the song, which was sung by Amitabh in 102 Not Out, the 77-year-old actor wrote, "Waqt.. Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, hum rahe na hum." See his post here:

Earlier, on his blog, Bachchan recalled the time when he first saw Kapoor during a visit to his father, cinema icon Raj Kapoor’s house in Chembur.

“Had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur, a young energetic, bubbly, mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house.”

The actor wrote about Kapoor’s extraordinary walking style that he said was similar to his late grandfather, legendary actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor.

“He had a walk that was confident and determined a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji.. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films.. that walk.. I never found it in any other.”

Bachchan and Kapoor have worked in several films together such as Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Coolie.







Talking about the experience of working with Kapoor, Bachchan said, “When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it there was never an alternative its genuineness was beyond question.

"And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he would never.”