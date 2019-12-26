Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Health Update After Missing National Film Awards Ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan, who missed out on the National Film Awards ceremony, wrote a health update in his blog where he said that he was in need of rest as his neck, hamstring, and wrists were "decomposed."

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Posts Health Update After Missing National Film Awards Ceremony
Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who was supposed to be attending the National Film Award in New Delhi on December 23, missed the function because he was ill and could not travel. He will be presented with his Dadasaheb Phalke honour on December 29 now.

Big B took to his blog to give his fans an update on his health condition and by the looks of it, fans and well-wishers of the actor might have reasons for concern.

“… the neck the ham string the lower back the wrists decomposed .. seated long distressed .. the fever condition .. the advice of the medical for rest and recoup and no travel .. the missing National Award .. a certain discovery of the cinematic unseen .. and the physio unabated .... days and time do pass in comparison to the ‘left for work’ information in some regularity .. different .. but so it is .... a mass of communication to acknowledge the birthday and the Award, takes ink .. good to be able to swipe the pen, than the black buttons .. keeps the writing hand in practice , though the signs of scripting misadventures do occur .. we are now in the realm of that which has and have immediate answers and solutions to the unknown .. for the moment … in time perhaps or so they say the mere thinking of it could produce the required result .... think and be done .... so back to the medical .. the ham string injury hinders the walk and the sitting .. long hours of which need respite .. so to the standing table be lured .. not now .. the fever constraints prevail .. but the positioning has been done, when the fever reduces,” the actor wrote on Tumblr.

Big B had tweeted on Sunday that he would not be able to attend the award ceremony. "Down with fever. Not allowed to travel. Will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi. So unfortunate. My regrets,” he wrote.

After his release from the hospital during October end, Big B has been working tirelessly. He shot for Brahmastra in Manali and finished the last leg of Chehre in Slovakia.

