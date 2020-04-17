MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Funny Memojis, Says 'All Cynics Call Us Cartoons In Film Industry'

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan posted a collage of cartoon emojis of himself, that aim at capturing his varied expression.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 9:13 AM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been trying his best to entertain and inform fans on social media through the days of COVID-19 lockdown.

On Wednesday, he posted a collage of cartoon emojis of himself, that aim at capturing his varied expression.

He tweeted, "In the World of AI .. artificial intelligence and dunno what .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to.. I'm just trying to keep ahead ... all the cynics and the nay sayers called us in the Film Industry, ‘cartoons' .. they shall not be too wrong in times to come .. NAAAHH .. jus kidding." (sic)

He added: "We shall survive and we shall overcome .. DAMN .. that's such a cliche sentence .. !!! NO .., we're cool !! Aren't we .. COME ONNNNN." (sic)

Reacting to Big B's cool emojis, his daughter Shweta Bachchan commented: "Hahaha adorable."

Actor Maniesh Paul found the emojis "cute".

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which he will share screen space with Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

