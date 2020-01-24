Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Pic with '3 Superstar Sons of Iconic Legends,' Calls It 'Historic'

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan is all smiles and decked up in a wedding attire along with Jaya Bachchan, who is donning a saree.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share a beaming picture with wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan along with stars from the South Indian cinema, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu.

He wrote, “Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry working together with us, what an honour! Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu, Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada, Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil”

In the picture, the 102 Not Out actor is all smiles and decked up in a wedding attire along with Jaya, who is donning a saree.

Reportedly, the Bachchan couple are shooting an advertisement for a jewellery brand.

Actress Katrina Kaif is also a part of the shoot. She recently took to the photo sharing platform Instagram to share a series of behind the scenes snaps.

“On set shenanigans,” she wrote.

on set shenanigans .....

In the image, the Baar Baar Dekho actress is all dressed up as a bride and playing cards with the crew members.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the science fiction trilogy Brahmastra by Ayan Mukherji. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

Apart from that, the Baghban actor will also feature in the drama-comedy Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurranna. The movie is slated to release on February 28.

