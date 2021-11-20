Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek Bachchan for Bob Biswas' Trailer, Expresses Gratitude for the Appreciation

It is always a matter of pride for parents to see their children do well and succeed. The same is the case with megastar Amitabh Bachchan who can’t stop heaping praises over his actor son’s newly released trailer. On Friday, the makers of Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas dropped the trailer of the film and it has been an instant hit between fans and critics. Out of the numerous people who have loved the trailer is the actor’s father Big B, who took to social media to praise his son.

The veteran actor took to Instagram to write that he is proud to say Abhishek is his son. Sharing the trailer, he wrote, “I am proud to say you are my Son !

“BYCMJBBN"❤ Repost @redchilliesent #BobBiswas says Nomoshkar! But this might be the first and last time you hear it. Trailer out now. Premieres 3rd Dec on #Zee5."

He also Tweeted to express his gratitude for all the appreciation the actor is getting. “T 4101 - my grateful gratitude for all the gracious words of appreciation for Abhishek’s BOB BISWAS .. The reactions have been overwhelming .. आभार, अभिनंदन, सदा कृतज्ञ " he wrote.

T 4101 - my grateful gratitude for all the gracious words of appreciation for Abhishek's BOB BISWAS .. The reactions have been overwhelming .. 🙏🙏🙏आभार, अभिनंदन, सदा कृतज्ञ 🌹🌹🌹🚩🚩🚩— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the trailer of Abhishek and Chitrangda Singh’s Bob Biswas sees the return of the infamous contract killer from the 2012 film Kahaani. Bob Biswas, a cold-blooded serial killer who poses as an insurance agent, was played by Saswata Chatterjee in the Vidya Balan starrer film. The character had a small role but was very impactful.

The film will centre on the beginnings of Bob Biswas in the murder-for-hire business as we get to know his family and life apart from his dubious double life as a killer.

The movie creates the Kolkata ambience well and the use of tone and suppressed colours add to the mystery of the character. It explores the life of Bob Biswas, a hitman-for-hire, who finds it difficult to recall his criminal past and experiences moral dilemmas after coming out of the coma. It premieres on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.

