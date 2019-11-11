Amitabh Bachchan Praises Bowlers for India's T20 Series Win Over Bangladesh
India, on Sunday, defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1 in Nagpur and Amitabh Bachchan credited the bowlers for the win.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan is an ardent cricket fan and the actor keeps tweeting about the same on his social media timeline. India, on Sunday, defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I to win the series 2-1 in Nagpur. With 50 needing off the last 30 balls and six wickets in hand, Bangladesh had a great opportunity to win the series but given an exemplary performance by Indian bowlers, they crumbled at 144 runs.
Tweeting about the same, Bachchan wrote, "Watching the India - Bangladesh T20 .. after they be 80 something for 2, and whacking the ball all over the ground .. shut the Tv and went on to ManCity v Liverpool .. came back after an hour and ... YEEEAAAAHHHH .. India wins! Incredible performance by the bowlers (sic)."
T 3545 - Watching the India - Bangladesh T20 .. after they be 80 something for 2, and whacking the ball all over the ground .. shut the Tv and went on to ManCity v Liverpool .. came back after an hour and ... YEEEAAAAHHHH .. India wins !
Incredible performance by the bowlers 👏
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 10, 2019
On Saturday, Big B also posted a picture of himself resting on a bed as he enjoys a football match. In the image, one can only see his feet with socks as he watches the game on his television. He tweeted, "The Fowler, the socks and the Premier League ... all day long ... in recouped state attempt," he wrote with the image.
T 3544 - ... the Fowler , the socks and the Premier League .. all day long .. in recouped state attempt .. 🌺 pic.twitter.com/uruPhDcLkT
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 9, 2019
Later, he opened up about his health battle in his blog and wrote a lengthy post along with the same picture. "Lying around, skipping time to go by in rapid form...and reminiscing the work front by the day after...when there shall be the chair and the computerji and the audience," his blog read.
"But first the left overs of incidents from the times of ''Don'' and the cracks and breaks now playing up and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement, at times of this it may be of interest to the body but not the mind... So one listens to the body and many shall there be who will applaud and commit to say ''did we not tell you this to slow down''... Slow down? That''s what you tell the vehicle or the train on road and track," he added.
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Bed-ridden Photograph, Says Body is Giving a Signal to Slow Down
