English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amitabh Bachchan Prefers Donating Personally Over Campaign Route
Amitabh Bachchan says he finds it better to donate personally rather than being part of a campaign.
File image of Amitabh Bachchan.
Loading...
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he finds it better to donate personally rather than being part of a campaign.
The cine icon opened up about paying off farmers' loans and aiding martyrs' families at a press conference of iconic television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati here.
"While there are a lot of issues that have touched my hearts, the farmers' suicide shocked me. Several years ago, when I was shooting in Vizag, I got to know that the farmers were taking their lives, not being able to pay off loans of some thousands. It felt terrible," Big B said.
"I got a list of around 50 families and paid off their loans. Recently also, through my bank, I got a list of 200 farmers and we have cleared their loans amounting to Rs 1.25 crore. It also really pains me to see so many soldiers are losing their lives. I want to thank the Chief Minister's office that helped us collate a list of 44 families. We have drafted 112 drafts of some crores towards them already."
The actor added: "Campaigns take a long time to fructify as there are a lot of formalities and legalities involved. When you take charge, it happens much faster."
The cine icon opened up about paying off farmers' loans and aiding martyrs' families at a press conference of iconic television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati here.
"While there are a lot of issues that have touched my hearts, the farmers' suicide shocked me. Several years ago, when I was shooting in Vizag, I got to know that the farmers were taking their lives, not being able to pay off loans of some thousands. It felt terrible," Big B said.
"I got a list of around 50 families and paid off their loans. Recently also, through my bank, I got a list of 200 farmers and we have cleared their loans amounting to Rs 1.25 crore. It also really pains me to see so many soldiers are losing their lives. I want to thank the Chief Minister's office that helped us collate a list of 44 families. We have drafted 112 drafts of some crores towards them already."
The actor added: "Campaigns take a long time to fructify as there are a lot of formalities and legalities involved. When you take charge, it happens much faster."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Mothers Matched Steps to a Punjabi Song; Watch Video
- Rent a ‘Boyfriend’ to Cure Depression? Mumbai Entrepreneur’s New App Raises Serious Questions
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...