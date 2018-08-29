Amitabh Bachchan Prefers Donating Personally Over Campaign Route

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he finds it better to donate personally rather than being part of a campaign.The cine icon opened up about paying off farmers' loans and aiding martyrs' families at a press conference of iconic television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati here."While there are a lot of issues that have touched my hearts, the farmers' suicide shocked me. Several years ago, when I was shooting in Vizag, I got to know that the farmers were taking their lives, not being able to pay off loans of some thousands. It felt terrible," Big B said."I got a list of around 50 families and paid off their loans. Recently also, through my bank, I got a list of 200 farmers and we have cleared their loans amounting to Rs 1.25 crore. It also really pains me to see so many soldiers are losing their lives. I want to thank the Chief Minister's office that helped us collate a list of 44 families. We have drafted 112 drafts of some crores towards them already."The actor added: "Campaigns take a long time to fructify as there are a lot of formalities and legalities involved. When you take charge, it happens much faster."