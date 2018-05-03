English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Questions Twitter Over 'Constant' Followers Using a Cricket Analogy
Big B's official and verified Twitter handle @SrBachchan has 34.3 million followers.
File image of Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Mumabi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most widely followed Indian celebrities on Twitter, has questioned the micro-blogging platform's management about how they manage to keep the number of followers constant.
"Dear Twitter Management, it's quite amazing how you manage to keep numbers of followers constant and not moving at all despite maximum activity??? Well done! I mean how do you keep the score board from not moving despite every ball being hit for a 6!" tweeted Amitabh, 75.
His "well done!" comment was accompanied by clap emojis.
Big B's official and verified Twitter handle @SrBachchan has 34.3 million followers.
Earlier this year, the veteran actor had threatened to quit Twitter, accusing the micro-blogging website of reducing his followers. That time, the fan following of Big B quickly dropped from 33 million to 32.9 million. It led a team of officials from Twitter to met him.
On the film front, Amitabh will be seen in "102 Not Out", which he has been extensively promoting via his tweets.
T 2793 - Dear Twitter Management , its quite amazing how you manage to keep numbers of followers CONSTANT, & not moving AT ALL despite maximum activity !!👏👏👏👏👏.. well done !! I mean how do you keep the score board from not moving despite every ball being hit for a 6 !! pic.twitter.com/oDZU9xxYAZ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018
On the film front, Amitabh will be seen in "102 Not Out", which he has been extensively promoting via his tweets.
