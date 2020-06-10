Amitabh Bachchan Quietly Charters 3 Flights to Take Over 500 Migrant Workers to Varanasi: Report

Besides Sonu Sood's efforts to help workers got back to their native places, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also been doing his bit for those in need of help during the lockdown.

Over the past two months, the veteran actor has been distributing food kits among the needy in Mumbai. Recently, he arranged the transport of over 200 people stuck in the city. Now, Mid-Day has reported that Bachchan chartered three flights to take over 500 migrant workers to their hometown Varanasi, today.

A source revealed, "Everything is being done with utmost discretion as Bachchanji doesn't want it to be publicised. He was moved by the plight of the migrant workers and decided to help them. He has chartered the Indigo Airlines' Varanasi-bound flight that is scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning. The 180 migrants scheduled to travel on the morning flight have been asked to report to the airport at 6 am. The initial plan was to send them home by train, but the logistics didn't work out."

Two more chartered aircrafts were scheduled for later in the day. As part of the endeavour, in the coming days, the actor will also arrange air tickets for those headed to West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and other states.

It was previously reported that a week back, Bachchan had also arranged for 10 buses to help migrants reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, the state that the actor hails from. In addition to this, since the coronavirus lockdown, he has also supported the families of 1,00,000 daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation by sponsoring their monthly ration.