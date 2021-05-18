Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon Share Cyclone Taukte Experience, Salman Khan's Body Double Goes Viral

The Tropical cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai unleashing heavy rainfall on Monday. Soon internet was flooded with pictures depicting havoc wreaked by it. Pictures of flooded roads, damaged properties and uprooted trees surfaced. Many Bollywood stars also bore the wrath of mother nature.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed how his office Janak was flooded after the cyclone made its landfall, while actress Raveena Tandon shared the images of the damage caused by fallen trees in her compound. Actress Shruti Haasan also shared her harrowing experience posting a video on social media.

Salman Khan’s latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been trending for most part of the weekend. Now, some pictures of the actor with his body double from the Radhe set are going viral. Most importantly, Salman’s body double Parvez Kazi bears an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood star.

Parvez’s pics are going viral on social media. Some of them show him on film set with Salman while other solo pictures bear a close resemblance with Salman. At times it is difficult to tell them apart. Parvez is also a model and an actor. Take a look at some of his pictures from his social media handle.

Nick Jonas sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident and has now returned to work on the sets of singing reality show The Voice. He even shared selfies and videos from the sets while filming the live NBC singing competition on Monday, May 17. Nick shared that he cracked his rib after taking “a spill on a bike" and suffered “a few other bumps and bruises" as well, reported E! Online.

At the start of the new episode of The Voice, host Carson Daly turned to the Jonas Brothers star to address recent reports about his accident. “Before we get started, let’s just turn to our friend, Nick Jonas. How are you feeling, buddy?" Carson asked.

Indian Idol 12 has been facing criticism for a various reasons over the past few weeks. The show has been extended and it recently celebrated it’s 50 episode jubilee. When Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar Ganguly was invited for a special episode dedicated to his father, netizens were outraged with how the singers and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik had performed to Kishore Kumar classics. Social media users had taken to Twitter to express their displeasure.

In fact, post the episode aired and was met with negative reviews, Amit had shared in an interview that he wanted to stop the episode and did not like being there at all. He also said that he was asked by the show makers to praise every contestant. Post this controversy, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya were criticised for their singing abilities.

Celebrity couples Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is one of the most happening pairs of the tinsel town. The real-life couple has also starred in several films together where they have oozed out chemistry in every scene.

However, they had a very formal start with each other, and in their initial films, they hardly interacted with each other. In an appearance on ‘Look Who’s Talking With Niranjan’ in 2014, Bebo had revealed that while shooting for Omkara, the actors had a very limited interaction and did not speak with each other much.

