Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Dadasaheb Phalke Award Win, Says He is Humbled and Grateful

On Tuesday evening, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, announced the news on Twitter and now the actor has reacted on receiving the honour.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Dadasaheb Phalke Award Win, Says He is Humbled and Grateful
Image of Amitabh Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

On Tuesday, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, announced the news on Twitter that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was unanimously selected to be awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. And now the actor has responded on receiving the honour.

Amitabh took to Twitter and wrote that he was "humbled" and "grateful" on receiving the award. He said, "There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in.. I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude."

Check out his tweet here:

In the lead up to the announcement made by the government regarding the award being bestowed on Big B, the actor will receive a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

After the announcement was made, people from all walks of life congratulated Amitabh on social media. Amitabh's kids Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan were overjoyed after the announcement was made. In fact, a plethora of politicians and film fraternity members also showered love and praise on the star. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Rajinikanth, artists from various media platforms reacted to the news with enthusiasm and affection.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram