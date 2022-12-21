Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Amma Ji's Last Moments and Why He Asked Doctors To 'Not Make More Efforts'

On his mother Teji Bachchan’s death anniversary on Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan remembered her via his blog. The actor penned down a long note and recalled his mother’s last moment. He revealed how she was in pain but doctors were taking all possible efforts to save her. While the ‘nieces and children’ were teary eyed, Big B had asked the doctors to ‘not make any more efforts’ because his mother ‘wished to go’.

“She slipped away as elegantly and quietly as was her temperament this morning as I watched the doctors struggle to revive her delicate heart, time and again .. pumping here delicate frame in vigorous pushes to get her to live again .. and again .. and again. We stood .. holding hands all of us near and dear .. the nieces and the children in tears .. until ..I spoke up .. leave it doc .. leave her .. she wishes to go .. stop .. do not make any more efforts .. each effort was painful for her system and painful for us to stand there and witness .. each time that ‘straight line’ would appear .. and then shift to the graphic responses of the physical pumping," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

The superstar further recalled the moments after his mother’s demise and added, “Stop it I said .. and they did .. the singular tone of the straight line on the monitor .. indicating to us all and the World , that she had left .. slipped out .. as someone recently mentioned about the passing of a near one .. and gone to a ‘better place’ - words that we often hear being used in consolation of the departure. A gentle hand on her forehead .. a million memories flashing by in the silence of the room in the hospital .. and then leaving to being her home."

Amitabh Bachchan also shared how his mother’s mortal remains were brought to their home Prateeksha where she ‘lay for the last time’ before the cremation next day. Her ashes were then taken to the sacred places she believed in. Big B also mentioned this his mother’s portrait was placed next to the portrait of his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. “Amma ji..the most beautiful Mother in the entire Universe," he concluded.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan’s mother passed away in 2007.

