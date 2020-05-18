Amitabh Bachchan Recalls The Time He Was In ICU After 1982 Coolie Accident

Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about the scars left by the multiple operations he had to undergo, after getting injured on the sets of the 1983 film Coolie. He also said that he would ask Jaya Bachchan for water as he couldn't speak after his trachestomy.

Taking to his Tumblr blog, Amitabh wrote, “The skin and face ages .. the scars of surgical relevance show up deeper .. that line on the nostril .. a reminder of the days spent in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after the Coolie accident .. the pipes, well some of the many that were then inserted for survival , would be pulled out by me in my stupor and semi coma condition .. it irritated me .. so they found a permanent solution .. they stitched it to my nostril , so I could not pull it out .. and it, the scar has remained .. that scar below on the neck...the tracheostomy .. in those days the neck was cut and the life saving apparatus was inserted there .. the machine connected to it breathed for you .. you lost your voice till it was there .. if and when I was in a condition to say something, I had to either gesture or seek a paper to just about be able to write a few shaky scratchy words.”

“Mostly surreptitiously to Jaya in broken Bengali, asking her to give me a sip of water - forbidden by the doctors .. so the nurses and doctors would not understand .. it never worked .. they would find out,” he further added.

The actor was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after a fight scene, also featuring Puneet Issar, went wrong. Big B had previously written that he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being moved to the ventilator.

