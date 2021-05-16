Amitabh Bachchan Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to inform fans that he has received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Big B shared a picture from the vaccination centre, where he could be seen getting the jab.

The actor also penned an interesting caption. In Hindi, he equated his second dose with the ‘Doosra,’ a type of delivery by an off-spin bowler in cricket. He then wrote, “sorry sorry that was a really bad one."

The actor had taken the first dose of the vaccine in early April. He had taken to his official Tumblr blog and documented his experience there. “Vaccination done… All well… Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday… results came today… All good, all negative… So done the vaccine. All family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days."

He also called the process ‘historic.’ “The entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive blog… shall do so… later… it was historic," he added.

Meanwhile, Big B is all set to star with Deepika Padukone for the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 film The Intern. The superstar is also shooting for Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye, which stars South sensation Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from that, he has an array of films lined up. He will be seen in Jhund, Mayday, Chehre and Brahamastra. He also has an untitled film coming up with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

