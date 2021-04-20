Amitabh Bachchan Recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' in First Look Of Kunal Kohli's 'Ramyug'

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli launched the first look of his series Ramyug on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan recites the “Hanuman Chalisa" in the first look of the show, to be launched on an OTT platform.

“#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon only on @mxplayer. Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli) With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9) Composer: Rahul Sharma. Lyrics: Aman Akshar," Kohli captioned the first look, which dropped on Instagram.

Kunal recently helmed the series OTT film Lahore Confidential. His new series will have new faces portraying Ram and Sita.

Meanwhile, Big B is all set to star with Deepika Padukone for the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 film The Intern. Padukone had taken to Instagram to make the announcement with a poster of the film. Late actor Rishi Kapoor was originally supposed to star in the film before his untimely demise in 2020.

The superstar is also shooting for Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye, which stars South sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

