Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Father Harivansh Rai on Death Anniversary

Megastar and an emotional son Amitabh Bachchan remembered his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the latter's death anniversary. Amitabh on Saturday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of his father and a poem written on the image.

He captioned the picture, "A few moments ago he had breathed his last... My Father... as I held his hand... soft... still vibrant... the hand that wrote genius..."

T 3414 - ... a few moments ago he had breathed his last .. my Father .. had held his hand .. soft .. the hand that wrote genius ..अभी कुछ क्षण पहले ही , उनका स्वर्ग वास हुआ था ; बाबूजी ; हाथ पकड़ा हुआ था उनका मैंने ; निर्मल , कोमल, मुलायम , ; एक प्रतिभा वान लेखनी pic.twitter.com/rbpB3qwzR7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2020

Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away on 18 January 2003.

The Piku star then shared a photograph of himself dressed in his character from the upcoming film Chehre and captioned: "But work continues - he would have wanted it that way."

T 3414 - ... but work continues - he would have wanted it that way ....और काम चल रहा है ; बाबूजी भी यही चाहते pic.twitter.com/LrKs9k73sW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2020

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has four films in his kitty Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

