1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Father Harivansh Rai on Death Anniversary

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to remember his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the latter's 17th death anniversary.

IANS

Updated:January 19, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Father Harivansh Rai on Death Anniversary
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to remember his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the latter's 17th death anniversary.

Megastar and an emotional son Amitabh Bachchan remembered his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the latter's death anniversary. Amitabh on Saturday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of his father and a poem written on the image.

He captioned the picture, "A few moments ago he had breathed his last... My Father... as I held his hand... soft... still vibrant... the hand that wrote genius..."

Harivansh Rai Bachchan passed away on 18 January 2003.

The Piku star then shared a photograph of himself dressed in his character from the upcoming film Chehre and captioned: "But work continues - he would have wanted it that way."

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has four films in his kitty Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

