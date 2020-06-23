Amitabh Bachchan Remembers His First Drunk Scene from Milli, Shares Artwork

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken his fans down the memory lane by posting artwork of his film Mili (1975). The actor took to Instagram to share the artwork which features him and his wife Jaya Bachchan. The caption of the post read, “Art work for our film MILI .. Jaya and me .. and my first drunk scene .. much before mirror scene of AAA , Satte pe Satta and HUM or Shakti”.

Mili, helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, also starred Ashok Kumar. In the movie, Bachchan plays Shekhar, a drunkard who falls in love with his neighbour Jaya Bachchan, who is in the titular role of Mili, because of her lively, inquisitive and cheerful nature. The movie takes a different turn when Shekhar gets to know that Mili is suffering from cancer.

Sr Bachchan also expressed surprise when he saw that some of his followers knew the songs of the film.

The Zanjeer star recently shared a portrait made by his 'divyaang' fan. It is inspired by Bachchan’s character in his latest film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Posting the portrait on Twitter, BigB introduced the artist by saying, “This is Aayush .. divyaang , physically challenged .. cannot use his hands, so paints with his feet .. it was a privilege when I met him at home .. bless him and his superior talent.”

T 3569 - This is Aayush .. divyaang , physically challenged .. cannot use his hands, so paints with his feet ..

it was a privilege when I met him at home .. bless him and his superior talent ..

gifts me with this .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/r3ZNbvMHuT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 20, 2020

