Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Sridevi And Irrfan In One Frame; See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan paid heartfelt tributes to his late co-stars Sridevi and Irrfan Khan by commemorating 25 years of Khuda Gawah and five years of Piku, respectively.

Friday marked 28 years of Khuda Gawah and five years of Piku. Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and pulled out moments with his two loving co-stars Sridevi and Irrfan Khan in the respective films.

On his social media account, he paid tribute to both the legendary actors with memorable stills from Khuda Gawah and Piku.

It seems Senior Bachchan couldn’t choose one over another, so he uploaded a collage. The top half has a still from a song in the 1992 film featuring Bachchan with Sridevi. In the bottom section, a scene from the 2015 film is placed featuring Bachchan along with Irrfan and co-star Deepika Padukone in the frame.

As the Paa actor remembered his beloved co-stars, he wrote, “28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us”








The Baghban actor penned a long message in his blog for the co-stars and memories of the films with reflections of the good times in the past.

Senior Bachchan writes, “28 years of Khuda Gawah .. 5 years of Piku .. vivid as ever .. alive in memory .. lost in the remembrance of the two from there .. exceptional in presence and talent .. and leaving at such short presence .. Khuda Gawah .. the shooting in Afghanistan .. a book shall be required to describe that detail .. hopefully someday .. .. and Piku .. each day spent in the delight of inventing, ad-libbing .. making that which has not been written or described, but felt .. doing that which even during the early working days at Calcutta were never done .. cycling the streets .... would need days to put all this together .. someday perhaps ..(sic.)”

“love all of you .. i know and feel it each moment .. express says it all .. your express each day says it all .. and I am servile in thy front .. !!,” he signed off.

Sridevi left for her heavenly abode in February 2018. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020 after battling cancer for two years.

